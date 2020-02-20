CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Taste Of Whitney Houston Hologram Tour Released [VIDEO]

Whitney Houston One Wish

Source: Sony Press / Sony Music

Pat Houston said Whitney Houston believed in more than the children being the future. According to the late multi award winning singers, sister in-law and executor of her estate, Pat Houston, before the passing of Whitney Houston it was always her dream to have a more intimate performance with her fans, and according to Pat Houston the Whitney Houston Hologram tour would be Whitney’s dream come true, however fans were given a taste of the tour, and according to report a little creeped out with what they seen.

“In the spirit of Whitney, I know we’re doing all the right things right now. This is something that she wanted to do. I get very emotional watching this, because it is so, so close to what she wanted.”

On a show in the UK called “This Morning” a Whitney Houston hologram along with two real live backup singers performed “The Greatest Love Of All”, which after the performance the host of “This Morning” said it felt as if Whitney was really there in the studio but fans found what the witnessed disturbing.

An Evening with Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour is currently scheduled to begin in Europe on February 25, 2020, before heading to North America.

Take a look at a taste of the Whitney Houston Hologram tour below and let us know what you think.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: WZAK / Radio One Digital

hologram , Pat Houston , This Morning , tour , Whitney Houston Share:

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Cleveland Browns v Arizona Cardinals
Cleveland Brown Gregory Robinson Arrested For Carrying 157…
 1 hour ago
02.20.20
Whitney Houston One Wish
Taste Of Whitney Houston Hologram Tour Released [VIDEO]
 2 hours ago
02.20.20
21 items
Happy Birthday, Rihanna! Here Are 21 Of Her…
 6 hours ago
02.20.20
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony In Concert - Fort Lauderdale
Is Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Now Boneless Thugs-N-Harmony?
 18 hours ago
02.19.20
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close