Fantasia And Chris Stapelton Soulfully Bids Farewell To Madea [VIDEO]

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Farewell Tour is coming to a close and when they made a stop in Charlotte, N.C. one of Madea’s biggest fans, R&B singer Fantasia, bought a ticket, was spotted in the crowd by Madea then was asked to sing a few goodbye bars to the mother of all mothers and that’s when Church began.

Fantasia prompted belted out her hit single “When I See You” bringing the packed house to their feet in shouts. Fantasia’s performance of “When I See You” was an impromptu performance worthy of a ticket price by itself as she slayed the single phenomenally even by Fantasia standards.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Farewell Tour that wrapped up in Nashville, Tennessee this past weekend also spotted another celebrity in the crowd, country singer Chris Stapelton, and Madea the evidently fan of all types of music, made the same request of Chris Stapleton to sing and sing is exactly what the country star did and he “And he KILLED IT!!” sing more than a few bars of Tennessee Whiskey that prompted a standing ovation. Just to give those who may not know about Chris Stapleton he is the recipient of five Grammy Awards, seven Academy of Country Music Awards, ten Country Music Association Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, and as a composer he has received nine ASCAP Country awards, including the Vanguard Award. Pretty impressive, right?

Check out Fantasia and Chris Stapleton’s phenomenal performances below