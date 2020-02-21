St. Louis Students Write And Publish Book About LeBron James [VIDEO]

Now this is an amazing Black History Month project that just came to fruition because of the love of reading from elementary school student. A teacher asked a child to pick out a book to read in class and from there the children ended up writing a book about LeBron James that has been published.

Emily Hockaday a teacher at Wilkinson Early Childhood Center in St. Louis read a book that 1st grader Jackson Harris brought to class about LeBron James. After reading the book the teacher asked her students to write down notes about the book. To Ms. Hockaday amazement the notes she was reading from her students, would make a great book all in themselves. So the teacher decided to included the whole school on the project having each grade level to write about a part of LeBron’s life. The teacher took the writings to Noah’s Arc publishing company now Emily Hockaday and the students of Wilkinson E.C.C. are now authors of a published book titled ‘LeBron James: Black History In Children’s Words‘ with the forward being written by no other than LeBron James himself.

