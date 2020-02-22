R.I.P. Cleveland TV Icon Marty “Superhost” Sullivan, Formerly of WUAB-TV43, Dies at Age 87

A beloved part of Cleveland television, particularly Saturday afternoons, has passed away.

Marty Sullivan, better known to viewers as “Superhost” for decades on WUAB Channel 43, had died on Feb. 21 in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia. He was 87-years-old. The news of his passing was confirmed by his niece through longtime Cleveland news personality and media historian Mike Olszewski.

Wearing a blue suit and both a red nose and cape like Superman, Sullivan would turn into his “Superhost” alter ego every weekend on WUAB. He started at the station when it went on the air in 1968, but did not start the program until 1969. He would continue in that role until 1989.

Here is WKYC 3News Cleveland with how “Superhost” would kick off Saturdays for viewers:

The fun would kick off at noon with ‘Supe’s On,’ which would feature Laurel and Hardy and Three Stooges shorts mixed in with skits, gags, and more from ‘Superhost.’ Then at one, it was time to watch the ‘Mad Theater,’ which usually featured old monster films, or Godzilla, or maybe Planet of the Apes.

Sullivan was also floor director, which lead to his on-air “Superhost” gig, station announcer, fill-in news break anchor, and a fill-host for “The Prize Movie” when John Lanigan was on vacation.

He stayed at WUAB until he retired in 1993, but would occasionally visit Northeast Ohio. His last appearance was at the Akron Comicon event back in November 2019. One of his last on-camera interviews was on WKYC around that same period. Here is video below:

And of course, here is that intro!

What is your memory of Superhost?

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of David Shvartsman and Getty Images

Post and Third through Fifth Picture Courtesy of Facebook and Akron Comicon

First and Second Video Courtesy of YouTube, WKYC 3News Cleveland, and WUAB CW43 Cleveland