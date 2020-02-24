CLOSE
Hot Spot: Erykah Badu Was Not Inspired By Gwyneth Paltrow’s Candle [VIDEO]

 

We told you a few weeks ago about Erykah Badu‘s new incense line, well they officially went on sale this weekend. Some people were trying to claim that Badu was inspired by the idea from Gwyneth Paltrow, who sold a “similar” scented candle a few weeks prior. We even had a special guest chime in during the Hot Spot!

By the way, she sold out in under 20 minutes.

Hot Spot: Erykah Badu Was Not Inspired By Gwyneth Paltrow’s Candle [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

