LOCAL NEWS: Should Downtown Cleveland Consider Adding an Outlet Mall Near the Lakefront?

If an Illinois developer have their way, there could be an outlet mall on a part Cleveland’s Muni Lot in the near future. That’s if City Council will come around to the idea. Not to mention how all of those Browns fans who use that site for tailgating would accommodate such a project.

Here is WKYC 3News Cleveland with the latest proposal:

The talk surrounds details released by Horizon Group Properties, which is proposing a structure called “The Outlet Shoppes at Cleveland” that would open in 2022. The facility would include 60 national retailers along with views of Lake Erie, a rooftop bar, and places for entertainment.

While it is proposed for the south side of the Shoreway, it was at one time considered for the north side.

No matter which side, or wherever in Cleveland, City Council does not appear to be too keen on the idea of such a project.

One councilman, Matt Zone of Ward 15, says that Clevelanders can drive to Lodi for their outlet fix, and more people are shopping online. Zone adds that others in Council have a similar mindset on the outlet idea.

Residents, however, disagree with Zone, saying they want to see more development in Downtown Cleveland, though with more local businesses.

One hurdle the project has to go through is City Council, who says that “they are not entertaining that idea” in regards to approving use of the land Horizon wants to develop that particular mall in.

Plus, would Browns fans “entertain” having to share their tailgating space with an outlet mall?

2022 is only two years, but whether City Council and Horizon (not to mention tailgaters) see eye-to-eye remains the issue.

