Michael Jordan’s Emotional Speech and Meme “A Celebration of Life” [VIDEO]

One of the greatest basketball players to walk this earth wore the number 23, and in this particular case we are not talking about LeBron James, we are talking about a man that the legendary NBA star Kobe Bryant held in high regard on the floor, a man that Kobe, until his last day’s on this earth, valued his opinion, Michael Jordan, was front in center to memorialize Kobe Bryant the man who went from being an idol of MJ to becoming a dear friend of.

Michael Jordan took to center court to talk about what he knew first hand of, Kobe Bryant’s passion, work ethic and tenacity on and off the court with tears falling uncontrollably from his eyes. Michael Jordan talked about the friendship he and Kobe grew from Kobe’s eagerness to learn more no matter what time of day or night. MJ affectionately shared story’s of Kobe Bryant texting him a all hours of the night being annoying but through his texting budded their friendship and mutually respect.

Michael Jordan also acknowledged that his uncontrollable tears for the loss of his friend was going to start a whole new round of MJ crying meme’s but for Kobe Bryant, MJ wouldn’t have it any other way.

Grab your tissue box and take a look the legendary NBA great Michael Jordan’s emotional speech about his friend Kobe Bryant at “A Celebration of Life” below