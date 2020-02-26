Cleveland’s Future History Maker: Sherree Ray-Dillions

Radio One is celebrating black history by saluting Future History Makers, people giving back to our community today to shape our tomorrow.
This week we salute….Principal Sheree Ray-Dillions, a 28 year administrator currently with Accel Schools. She took her school with a low performance index to a closing grade of A performance index of 75.3 resulting in keeping a school from closing! Principal Sheree Ray-Dillions, we honor you for exemplifying the qualities of a Future History Maker.
Future History Makers is presented by AARP and brought to you by the Cleveland Monsters, The Scholars of Breakthrough Schools, Dominion Energy, the McDonald’s Owner/Operators of Northeast Ohio, Gentleman Jack and Great Lakes Honda.
Also On 93.1 WZAK: