Cleveland’s Future History Maker: Sherree Ray-Dillions

Black History Month 2016 - FUTURE

Radio One is celebrating black history by saluting Future History Makers, people giving back to our community today to shape our tomorrow.

Future History Maker 2020 Winners

This week we salute….Principal Sheree Ray-Dillions, a 28 year administrator currently with Accel Schools. She took her school with a low performance index to a closing grade of A performance index of 75.3 resulting in keeping a school from closing! Principal Sheree Ray-Dillions, we honor you for exemplifying the qualities of a Future History Maker.

