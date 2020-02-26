LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Makes Top Five in List of Best Cities for Jobs

Cleveland has made a national list. This time, it is a good one.

The city has not only made the Top 25, but the top five, ranking number five among the cities for jobs, according to the website Glassdoor.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Glassdoor, a job and recruiting website, examined hiring opportunities, cost of living and satisfaction for its rankings.

The four cities to top Cleveland were Memphis, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, and the city that ranked number one, Raleigh, North Carolina.

Fox 8 News explains how Cleveland made the list:

Cleveland performed well thanks to low cost of living and job satisfaction.

