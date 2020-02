People from all over the world love to travel to New Orleans for Mardi Gras, but just how much do you know about it? Masks are required by law for those who are riding the floats, and the parades are planned by Krewes (social clubs). The very fist Mardi Gras was in 1703 in Mobile, Alabama.

DL’s Top 10 Mardi Gras Facts was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

