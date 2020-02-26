CLOSE
Jermaine Dupri Breaks Down Usher’s “Confessions Part 3” And What It’s Really About

A preview of Usher performing “Confessions Part 3” not only had fans hype and ready for the singer’s upcoming new album but, it also brought up a few people who were skeptical that the song was referencing rumors that Usher had an STI. If you recall a few years ago, Usher’s name was all in different headlines after a woman tried to sue him for her contracting herpes. The two eventually settled out of court.

In reality, as Jermaine Dupri broke down on Twitter, the song is about a woman cheating on Usher and getting pregnant by another man. In other words, role reversal from “Confessions Pt. 1” and “Confessions Pt. 2”

“She is then being stuck with the decision to keep or abort it. Now that he knows, Should he stay or Leave ???” Dupri wrote.

Usher teased the song during a recent performance at Live from the Cricket Lounge and people misinterpreted the lyrics which CLEARLY are about pregnancy.

“Remember that time I was sitting up sick, couldn’t sleep in the middle of the night? / You said bae let me take you to the ER, I said, ‘Nah, Imma be alright / Well the next day I found out from f*cking around that the sickness I had was life / And I was fixed with the decision to keep it, knowing I had to get rid of it, rid of it, live with it,” Usher sang.

I can’t wait for what the new album will sound like. In the meantime, Usher’s latest single with Ella Mai, “Don’t Waste My Time” can be heard below.

