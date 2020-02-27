‘Candyman’ is Back! Check Out the New Trailer for Jordan Peele’s Reboot of ’90s Horror Film

‘Candyman’ is back!

If you thought the horror classic was scary when it first came out in 1992, wait until you see the new version in 2020.

The new “spiritual successor” from ‘Get Out’s’ Jordan Peele is one of this year’s most anticipated releases, and knowing how ‘Out’ frightened moviegoers when it was released, the new ‘Candyman’ will give audiences chills.

Here is Uproxx with a brief summary of what to expect in the new version:

We previously didn’t know too terribly much about the plot of this followup movie, other than the hook-handed boogeyman (along with CGI bees) returns to the same area of Chicago, only there’s a twist. Gentrification has taken root, so the housing project (Cabrini-Green) that he once haunted no longer exists.

Peele co-wrote the film with Nia DaCosta, who also serves as the film’s director.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (‘Watchmen’) stars as a photographer who ends up become part of a story involving the title character. The film also stars Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Rebecca Spence, and Colman Domingo, along with Vanessa Williams (not the former Miss America winner), who was part of the original film. Tony Todd, who played the “Candyman” himself, is reportedly supposed to have a role in the new version.

The new ‘Candyman’ is coming out on June 12, 2020. In the meantime, check out the trailer below (including a sick remix of Destiny’s Child’s “Say My Name”):

Just don’t say his name five times!

