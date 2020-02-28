CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Meek Mill Wants Women To Stop Twerking !!

Future x Meek Mill At Mr. Jones

Source: Kenneth Dapaah / Kenneth Dapaah

Twerking has went from the pole’s of some men favorite watering holes to the night club and to households.  Twerking has almost became an acceptable form of dance as we see reality television stars doing it on prime time as well as people posting their toddlers doing it for the gram.  Twerking has been held in high regards in Hip Hop, being encouraged through Hip Hop songs and videos but now rapper Meek Mill wants it to STOP!

32 year old Rihmeek Williams AKA Meek Mill is now official via his Twitter page saying enough is enough to twerking.

Twerking is like a guy with big stacks of money hanging out his pocket so everybody can see lol I tired of seeing all that sh@# lol Y’all burnt twerking out

What brought all this on?  We are not sure but it looks like Meek is burnt on twerking and is ready to move on to something else.

Meek Mill since being relieved of his long unjustly legal troubles has been the a driving force for helping others that have been unjustly incarcerated. Maybe this is Meek’s way of trying to help change the culture to think/see more of themselves.

Can you believe it? Do you think twerking should go away?

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

meek mill , twerking , Twitter

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star
Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: I’m a…
 9 mins ago
02.28.20
Future x Meek Mill At Mr. Jones
Meek Mill Wants Women To Stop Twerking !!
 1 hour ago
02.28.20
jay z
Jay-Z Files Lawsuit Against Barbaric Mississippi Prison [VIDEO]
 2 hours ago
02.28.20
Premiere Of Amazon Prime Video's "Hunters" - Arrivals
‘Candyman’ is Back! Check Out the New Trailer…
 18 hours ago
02.27.20
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close