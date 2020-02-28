Meek Mill Wants Women To Stop Twerking !!

Twerking has went from the pole’s of some men favorite watering holes to the night club and to households. Twerking has almost became an acceptable form of dance as we see reality television stars doing it on prime time as well as people posting their toddlers doing it for the gram. Twerking has been held in high regards in Hip Hop, being encouraged through Hip Hop songs and videos but now rapper Meek Mill wants it to STOP!

32 year old Rihmeek Williams AKA Meek Mill is now official via his Twitter page saying enough is enough to twerking.

Twerking is like a guy with big stacks of money hanging out his pocket so everybody can see lol I tired of seeing all that sh@# lol Y’all burnt twerking out

What brought all this on? We are not sure but it looks like Meek is burnt on twerking and is ready to move on to something else.

Meek Mill since being relieved of his long unjustly legal troubles has been the a driving force for helping others that have been unjustly incarcerated. Maybe this is Meek’s way of trying to help change the culture to think/see more of themselves.

Can you believe it? Do you think twerking should go away?

