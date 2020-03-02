Public Enemy Fired Flavor Flav !?

1989 the number another summer, Sound of the funky drummer, Music hitting your heart ’cause I know you got soul ♫ is the opening line of ‘Fight The Power’ by Public Enemy, a rap group whose political conscientiousness made history and changed the way a culture expressed themselves in the climate of rising injustices. Public Enemy became the voice power led by Chuck D and famous P.E. hype man Flavor Flav.

But fast forwarding to day 2020, Flavor Flav, wasn’t feeling the voice of Chuck D and created a, what came first, the chicken or the egg, situation. Flavor Flav say’s there is no P.E. without him, Chuck D said oh really and punched Flav’s time-clock permanently

The story goes like this Chuck D agreed for Public Enemy to perform at a Bernie Sanders rally Flav doesn’t particularly like/support Bernie Sanders so he declined to go, then had his attorney send a cease and desist letter over Chuck D’s promotional concert help.

Chuck D’s response

“Flavor chooses to dance for his money and not do benevolent work like this,” “He has a year to get his act together and get himself straight or he’s out.” – HipHopDX.

