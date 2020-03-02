Public Enemy Fired Flavor Flav !?

1989 the number another summer, Sound of the funky drummer, Music hitting your heart ’cause I know you got soul ♫ is the opening line of ‘Fight The Power’ by Public Enemy, a rap group whose political conscientiousness made history and changed the way a culture expressed themselves in the climate of rising injustices. Public Enemy became the voice power led by Chuck D and famous P.E. hype man Flavor Flav.
But fast forwarding to day 2020, Flavor Flav, wasn’t feeling the voice of Chuck D and created a, what came first, the chicken or the egg, situation. Flavor Flav say’s there is no P.E. without him, Chuck D said oh really and punched Flav’s time-clock permanently
The story goes like this Chuck D agreed for Public Enemy to perform at a Bernie Sanders rally Flav doesn’t particularly like/support Bernie Sanders so he declined to go, then had his attorney send a cease and desist letter over Chuck D’s promotional concert help.
“While Chuck is certainly free to express his political view as he sees fit — his voice alone does not speak for Public Enemy,” “The planned performance will only be Chuck D of Public Enemy, it will not be a performance by Public Enemy. Those who truly know what Public Enemy stands for know what time it is, there is no Public Enemy without Flavor Flav.”
Chuck D’s response
“Flavor chooses to dance for his money and not do benevolent work like this,” “He has a year to get his act together and get himself straight or he’s out.” – HipHopDX.