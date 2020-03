TSA no longer allows its employees to create videos on the social media platform TikTok. There are reportedly security concerns about national security issues about the usage and handling of personal data information. Employees were creating videos for TSA social media about what can and can’t be brought on an airplane but not anymore.

Jazzy Report: TSA Says No To TikTok was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Posted By Jamai Harris Posted 5 hours ago

