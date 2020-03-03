CLOSE
Today on The Bijou Star Files: Megan Thee Stallion, Medical Marijuana & Coronavirus Update

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK:

Medical Marijuana in Ohio

The state’s current medical marijuana program would remain in place if the legalization effort passed.  A new effort to legalize recreational marijuana in Ohio is underway.  The proposal is called the Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol Amendment. [read more]

Megan The Stallion Reportedly Suing Her Record Label!?

Megan Thee Stallion went live upset about what’s been going on with her and her label 1501 Certified Entertainment, and now she is allegedly suing the label.  In the suit, Megan also allegedly claims that certain execs at her label have a reputation for “bullying and using strong-armed tactics.”

Children May Be Secret Carriers of The Coronavirus!?

Dr. Tom Frieden President and CEO of Resolve to Save Lives, an American infectious disease and public health physician, was head of the CDC under President Obama’s term and was the health commissioner in New York under Mike Bloomberg believes that children could be secret carries of the virus.  (Read More)

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am

