North West Make Rap Debut at Yeezy Fashion Show

Viral Video Alert: I guess this news makes it official, North West, daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, has become a chip off the old block as she has made her rap debut in Paris.

The eldest West, 6 year old North West rocked the stage at her famous rapper/producer/designer dads, Yeezy’s Season 8 Fashion show in Paris.

“Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah. Walk to the streets, yeah,” “Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah. Cool, cute, cool, yeah!”

Check out little North West rock the mic in a big way below.

