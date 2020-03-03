They always say politics can ruin a friendship and Public Enemy has proven it a fact.

After over 35 years of fighting the power, Chuck D says Public Enemy is moving on without Flavor Flav. Is there really a Public Enemy without Flavor Flav?

In other news, Will Smith is investing in a social media startup company and a man was found guilty in the killing of Nicki Minaj‘s tour manager.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: Is Public Enemy Moving On Without Flavor Flav??? [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com