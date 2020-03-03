CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: Is Public Enemy Moving On Without Flavor Flav??? [WATCH]

They always say politics can ruin a friendship and Public Enemy has proven it a fact.

After over 35 years of fighting the power, Chuck D says Public Enemy is moving on without Flavor Flav.  Is there really a Public Enemy without Flavor Flav?

In other news, Will Smith is investing in a social media startup company and a man was found guilty in the killing of Nicki Minaj‘s tour manager.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: Is Public Enemy Moving On Without Flavor Flav??? [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Charlotte Hornets v Golden State Warriors
5 Year Old Rapper ZaZa Say’s North West…
 2 hours ago
03.03.20
2019 BET Hip Hop Awards - Show
Megan Thee Stallion Sues Label, Judge Agrees With…
 2 hours ago
03.03.20
‘Not The First’: Serena Williams Pays Homage To…
 3 hours ago
03.03.20
Celebrities watch New York Knicks v Los Angeles Lakers
How The Knicks and Its Owner James Dolan…
 3 hours ago
03.03.20
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close