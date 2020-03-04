Today on The Bijou Star Files: ZaZa, Jill Biden and Future’s Baby Mama Drama

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 4, 2020:

Future’s Alleged Baby Mama Eliza Reign Wants Him Punished For “Fraud”

The woman who said she bore rapper Future’s baby daughter last year has asked the courts to sanction him for alleging that she’d lied to the judge in their paternity case. [read more]

5 Year Old ZAZA Wants to COLLAB WITH 6 Year Old NORTH WEST!?

ZaZa is a 5 year old rapper and Youtube sensation, that say’s that North West bit off her rhyme, and she would hate for dad to have to gangsta on the West family. But young ZaZa say’s it’s all good and she wouldn’t mind collaborating with North West just as long as credit is given where credit is due. [Read More]

Twitter Strongly Encourages All Employees To Work From Home Amid Coronavirus Spread

Twitter is doing there part to not have their employees get nor spread the Coronavirus. According to their company blog: [More Here]

“Beginning today, we are strongly encouraging all employees globally to work from home if they’re able. “Our goal is to lower the probability of the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus for us — and the world around us.” Twitter had more than 4,800 employees at the start of 2020.”

Joe Biden’s with Jill Biden Play’s Super Sheroe of Super Tuesday and Helps To Block Protesters At Joe Biden’s Rally In California

As Joe Biden celebrated his victories from Super Tuesday, he talked to a crowd of his supporters in California and there were a few protesters that tried to interrupt his speech as they rushed the stage. However, his wife Jill Biden was right by his side and helped to stop the protesters from touching him. According to one witness to Jill Biden being a ‘G’ said “YO, Jill Biden is FEARLESS. These two protesters rushed the stage, and Jill had her man’s back. Nice to see that. You’ll never see Melania do that.” [read more]

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am http://www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: