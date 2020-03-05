Dunkin’ To Give Away FREE Donuts Every Friday During the Month of March!

The donut giveaways is part of Dunkin’s plan to stick out against Starbucks, McDonald’s and Wendy’s.

If you love Dunkin’ (formerly Dunkin’ Donuts) and donuts, not to mention freebies, then you are going to love this news item.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Dunkin’ is giving away a free classic donut with a purchase of any drink every Friday in March, signaling the latest escalation among fast food rivals for the breakfast battle. Customers have to order through the Dunkin’ app or with a linked credit or debit card to access the deal, which is only available in the United States.

It’s part of the restaurant chain’s rewards program DD Perks, which “gives customers points for purchases that can be redeemed for free drinks.”

Dunkin’ is planning to grow its perks program so it can bring more business to its locations.

Membership and sales have increased, though it still lags behind Starbucks. “Free Donut Friday” is hoping to help push Dunkin’ ahead of the coffee giant.

Another push in the DD Perks program, along with its app, is the Beyond Sausage Sandwich, which not only helps with rewards, but also encourages only ordering.

Dunkin’ is part of a growing trend of restaurant chains offering discounts and rewards through apps and online ordering along with McDonald’s and Wendy’s, which just recently entered the fast-growing breakfast portion of the fast-food wars.

