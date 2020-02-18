CLOSE
Ja’net Dubois, Wilona From ‘Good Times’ Dead At 74

Posted 12 hours ago

Good Times

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

Actress Ja’net Dubois, who entertained audiences for years as Wilona on the hit TV series Good Times has died. She was 74.

According to TMZ, Dubios discovered by family members who said the actress died unexpectedly in her sleep overnight in her home.

Dubois’ history with Norman Lear productions, first on Good Times and later The Jeffersons, made her more than a household name with black audiences but white audiences as well. She famously sang the theme song for “The Jeffersons,” the classic “Movin’ On Up.”

Just weeks ago she was joined by the living cast of Good Times at the 2020 Hollywood SHow in Burbank, CA.

Dubios is survived by her three children.

This is a developing story.

 

1.

Heroes In The Struggle Gala Source:Getty

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – DECEMBER 01: Actress Ja’net DuBois arrives at the Heroes In The Struggle Gala at Director’s Guild Of America on December 1, 2016 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

2.

Source: Albert L. Ortega / Getty

3. Cast of Good Times

Cast of Good Times Source:Getty

(Original Caption) Thelma (Bernadette Stanis, left), J. J. (Jimmie Walker) and Willona (Ja’net DuBois, right) argue about the safety of the child of Mrs. Gordon (Chip Fields) with her, in Part III of a four-part story on Good Times

