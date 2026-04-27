Every Player Drafted By the Browns in the 2026 NFL Draft

Source: Logan Bowles / Getty

The Cleveland Browns entered the 2026 NFL Draft focused on adding speed, depth, and long-term pieces across the roster.

Cleveland addressed key needs on both sides of the ball. The front office targeted impact players early and took calculated swings on upside in the later rounds.

This draft class could shape the next phase of the roster. Several picks bring immediate competition, while others offer developmental value with high ceilings.

Below is a full breakdown of every player selected by the Browns in the 2026 draft, including round, position, and quick insight on each addition.

Spencer Fano (OT, Utah)

Source: Logan Bowles / Getty

Round 1, Pick 9 | 6’5″, 302 lbs

Love CLE? Get more! Join the 93.1 WZAK Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The Browns entered the draft needing to rebuild their offensive line after multiple departures and inconsistency up front. Cleveland struggled at tackle in both pass protection and run blocking, especially against elite edge rushers. Fano brings size, athleticism, and immediate starting potential, giving the Browns a cornerstone piece to stabilize the edge.