Princeton University Students Upset Over Marshawn Lynch As Class Speaker

Several Princeton University students are unhappy about the news that Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch was chosen as the senior “Class Day” speaker in June.

An editorial titled “Reforming the Class Day Speaker Selection Process: Open letter to the Class Day Co-Chairs” was shared on February 27 in the school newspaper to express their feelings about having Lynch as a speaker.

On February 25, Class Day co-chairs Jonathan Haynes, Jaylin Lugardo and Caleb Visser shared the news to students in an email.

“Our goal was to invite a speaker who embodies the various experiences we have shared as a community during our Princeton tenure; someone whose professional and personal passions speak to the service-focused and intellectually rigorous interests core to the University,” the students wrote.

