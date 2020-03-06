CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Harvey Weinstein Is Out Of Surgery Now Waiting To Be Transported To Rikers Island

US producer Harvey Weinstein

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

Hollywood mogul, former film producer but now convicted sex offender 67 year old Harvey Weinstein, was finally convicted of felony sex crime and rape, but acquitted him of the most serious charges against him, predatory sexual assault in February. A shocked that going to jail was really going down, Weinstein was immediately sent to jail, after being found guilty, to await sentencing but instead of getting into a prison van, after complaining of chest pains and having high blood pressure, he was placed in an ambulance and taken to Bellevue Hospital Center, where he underwent a heart stent procedure.

But according to Page Six the party is over Bellevue and Harvey Weistein is awaiting his chariot to go to his new island resort vacation home, Rikers Island, where he will remain until his sentencing hearing March 11th where Harvey Weistein is facing 5 to 29 years in jail.

see video’s below

Guilty , Harvey Weinstein , heart surgery , jail , rape , Rikers Island

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Alabama map drawn on chalkboard - Blackboard
Nathaniel Woods Executed After Supreme Court Reversed Temporary…
 40 mins ago
03.06.20
US producer Harvey Weinstein
Harvey Weinstein Is Out Of Surgery Now Waiting…
 48 mins ago
03.06.20
17 items
Paloma Elsesser Is Rocking The Runway & The…
 3 hours ago
03.06.20
Lewk Of The Week: Meghan Markle Is Unbossed…
 4 hours ago
03.06.20
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close