CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Nathaniel Woods Executed After Supreme Court Reversed Temporary Stay

Alabama map drawn on chalkboard - Blackboard

Source: bgblue / Getty

The trending story of today is that The State of Alabama executed Nathaniel Woods after the Supreme Court reversed a temporary stay that was blocking his execution, now celebrities and social media is in an uproar.

We reported yesterday that Nathaniel Woods was in a crack house when police officers stormed the Alabama house in 2004, gunshots erupted 4 police officers were shot, 3 of those officers died  however according to Nathaniel Woods co-defendant Kerry Spencer,  Woods never fired a shot but prosecutors still perused the death penalty for Nathaniel Woods.

see Tweet’s from Martin Luther King III plus others and video below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: WZAK / Radio One Digital

Alabama , Executed , kim kardashian , Martin Luther King III , Nathaniel Woods

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Alabama map drawn on chalkboard - Blackboard
Nathaniel Woods Executed After Supreme Court Reversed Temporary…
 45 mins ago
03.06.20
US producer Harvey Weinstein
Harvey Weinstein Is Out Of Surgery Now Waiting…
 53 mins ago
03.06.20
17 items
Paloma Elsesser Is Rocking The Runway & The…
 3 hours ago
03.06.20
Lewk Of The Week: Meghan Markle Is Unbossed…
 4 hours ago
03.06.20
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close