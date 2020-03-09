LOCAL NEWS: Three People Have Been Tested Positive for Coronavirus in Ohio

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced that three people have been tested positive for COVID-19, known as the coronavirus disease.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

He also declared a state of emergency. All three people are from Cuyahoga County, the governor said.

The three patients from the Cleveland area had been on different trips, and are on home quarantine. One was in Washington D.C. attending a conference, while the other two “were on a trip to Egypt,” according to Cuyahoga County Board of Health Commissioner Terry Allan.

Six others who came into close contact are also under simular quarantine.

There are five people under investigation in the state for the disease, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

