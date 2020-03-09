LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Orchestra Pulls the Plug on Upcoming Performances Overseas Due to Coronavirus Fears

Due to concerns regarding the coronavirus disease, the Cleveland Orchestra has cancelled a month-long engagement overseas.

“The Orchestra was scheduled to depart to Europe on March 16 and return from Abu Dhabi on April 5, with seven concerts between March 19 and March 26 in Europe (Linz’s Brucknerhaus, Vienna’s Musikverein and the Philharmonie de Paris), and four concerts between March 31 and April 4 as part of the Abu Dhabi Festival,” officials said in a press release Monday.

“Alternative plans” for March are slated to be revealed soon from the orchestra.

