LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Orchestra Pulls the Plug on Upcoming Performances Overseas Due to Coronavirus Fears

Female violin soloist

Source: Bryan Miguel / Getty

Due to concerns regarding the coronavirus disease, the Cleveland Orchestra has cancelled a month-long engagement overseas.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

“The Orchestra was scheduled to depart to Europe on March 16 and return from Abu Dhabi on April 5, with seven concerts between March 19 and March 26 in Europe (Linz’s Brucknerhaus, Vienna’s Musikverein and the Philharmonie de Paris), and four concerts between March 31 and April 4 as part of the Abu Dhabi Festival,” officials said in a press release Monday.

“Alternative plans” for March are slated to be revealed soon from the orchestra.

In the meantime, here are some warning signs below on how to know whether or not you have the coronavirus, flu, or allergies.

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Bryan Miguel and Getty Images

Third Picture Courtesy of Instagram and WKYC 3News Cleveland

Exclusives
