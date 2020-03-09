Dairy Queen Offering a BOGO Deal For All You Blizzard Lovers for Only 80 Cents!!!

If you love going to Dairy Queen to get those tasty Blizzards, then this month is for you!
From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:
DQ is inviting you to join them in celebrating their 80th Birthday with a special promotion.
The restaurant announced Wednesday that it is offering buy-one-get-one blizzards for just 80¢ from now until March 15.
All 15 of DQ’s flavors are included in the special deal.
