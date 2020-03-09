CLOSE
Bootleg Movie Review: ‘The Way Back’

It’s officially March which means college basketball March Madness is here! But, Oleebo points out that there is madness in other places too. Like the movie called ” The Way Back.” staring Ben Affleck . It’s about a widowed, former basketball all-star who attempts to comeback by becoming the coach his high school basketball team. Oleebo says that this movie is like “Coach Carter,” because it has zero suspense.

