Former Brown Kellen Winslow Lawyers Say He’s Insane In The Membrane !?

Former Cleveland Brown, Kellen Winslow Jr., since leaving the NFL has found himself in a lot of legal trouble with women, and it is now being reported that Winslow’s lawyers are claiming the problems he has been having may have something to do with him having brain injuries.

The now 36 year old Kellen Winslow was convicted of several sex crimes including rape back 2019 and is facing 12 to 18 years in prison, these charges stem from a rape involving a 54 year hitchhiker and a 58 year old homeless woman plus 3 others. Winslow’s legal team has now filed in court a 22 page statement saying that Winslow was possibly hit more than 1,000 times during his football career, which allegedly gave him brain injuries that led him to sexually assault five different female victims in an attempt to get his prison time reduced as Winslow is scheduled to be sentenced March 17, 2020.

“Mr. Winslow is not asking this court to give him a free pass based on his status or local celebrity. He simply wants this court to understand that his actions were influenced by something outside of his control, and order him to serve a reasonable sentence of twelve 12 years in prison, which is within the stipulated range,”

According to Kellen Winslow’s attorney’s a clinical psychologist found Winslow showed signs of consistent with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a condition that is said to have been found in NFL San Diego Chargers great Hall of Famer Junior Seau that committed suicide back in 2012 and New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez who was convicted of murder back in 2015 who’s story is being streamed on Netflix titled ‘Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez’

