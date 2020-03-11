Boxer Floyd Mayweather’s Children’s Mother Found Dead In A Car

Prayers are in order as it is being reported that aspiring actress 40 year old Josie Harris the ex-girlfriend of boxer Floyd Mayweather was found dead in her car outside her home in Valencia, CA Tuesday night, initial findings are that there is no foul play suspected. Josie Harris who was in a 15 year prior relationship with Floyd Mayweather, is also the mother of 3 children by the boxer.

Back in 2010 Floyd Mayweather served two months in jail after he was convicted of domestic violence against Josie Harris after she claimed that Mayweather abused her on 6 different occasions. A claim that Mayweather denied in an interview with Katie Couric. Mayweather in the interview claimed that he wan’t abusing her but however restraining a woman on drugs. After hearing the interview Josie Harris filed a $20 million dollar defamation suit that is still on going til this date.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department launched a death investigation after Josie Harris, @FloydMayweather ex-girlfriend and the mother of his three children, was found dead inside a car located in a gated community. https://t.co/rOk7BzDulR — FOX 7 Austin (@fox7austin) March 11, 2020

