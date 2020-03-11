Today on The Bijou Star Files: Niecy Nash Divorce, DaBaby, Coronavirus Update

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 11, 2020:

Everything is shutting down due to coronavirus, Are we doing too much?

The coronavirus has infected more than 100,000 people worldwide. With all of the news of event cancellations, empty flights and health precautions (wash your hands!), it’s natural that people may get a little anxious every time they feel a tickle in their throat or the beginnings of a bad cough. The largest music festival in America, COACHELLA is being postponed until October due to coronavirus.

Congressmen Exposed To Coronavirus Say They Had Close Contact With Trump

Two Republican congressmen say they were exposed to coronavirus before having close contact with Trump. Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia revealed he shook Trump’s hand late last week at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta after he was pictured at a conservative conference with a man who later tested positive for COVID-19.

College Basketball Invitational Tournament Canceled Due to Coronavirus Fears

Due to the uncertainty about the coronavirus and the impact it is having on college campuses across the country, we have decided to cancel the 2020 College Basketball Invitational.

Niecy Nash Settles Divorce With Ex Husband Jay Tucker

On the heels of her 50th birthday, Niecy Nash and Jay Tucker have finally settled their divorce. According to The Blast, the two have come to an agreement and sorted out the details of the split. Niecy gets to keep a home, Jay will keep a Ford F-150, and neither will receive spousal support.

Woman Who Was Slapped By DaBaby Reportedly Hires An Attorney

It appears the DaBaby acting like a baby might be getting him in some hot water as it is being reported that the woman he slapped during a recent appearance has sought council…in others ole girl has lawyered up. Read More

