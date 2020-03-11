CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: 44th Annual Cleveland International Film Festival Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Fears

The Cleveland International Film Festival has been an institutional in Cleveland since 1977.

Its 44th event, which was slated to be held at Tower City Cinemas on Mar. 25 through Apr. 5, will not go on, however, due to all of the concerns involving the coronavirus disease.

CIFF44 is the latest Cleveland event to pull the plug regarding COVID-19.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

Organizers with the festival issued a statement Wednesday afternoon saying this is a ” difficult situation for all involved. We are grateful for your understanding, loyalty, and continued support during this challenging time.”

The CIFF has been at Tower City since 1991.  It will resume in 2021 at its new location, Playhouse Square, on Apr. 7 through 18.

This also comes after organizers met with Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson on whether to cancel the event.

Here is the statement below from CIFF:

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

