Utah Jazz Player Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus Purposely Touched Mics !? [VIDEO]

As the pandemic Coronavirus is continuing to pop all over the United States, causing event, school postponement’s and cancellations etc. etc. and a trending news story being updated what seems like by the hour causing citizens to became extremely concerned.

It is being reported now that 2 NBA players, Utah Jazz Donovan Mitchell and Mitchell’s teammate

have tested positive for the Coronavirus. But there is a video that is now going viral that not only did Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert test positive first, but Gobert also decided to touch and rub all over the microphones in the press room following a post-game press conference. Microphones that other NBA players as well as news sources and workers could potentially come in contact with.

Why? They said that Gobert was just joking around and the video was recorded a couple of days before he tested positive. [See video beow]

Because of Utah players that tested positive for the Coronavirus, the Cleveland Cavaliers, who hosted the Jazz back on March 2 in Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, have been asked to isolate themselves, although no CAV’s player as of yet has tested positive. The NBA also has suspended its season indefinitely.

