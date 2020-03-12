CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: I-X Center Piston Powered Auto-Rama Event Cancelled

The International Exposition Center, (I-X Center)

The I-X Piston Powered Auto-Rama, which was slated for Mar. 13 through Mar. 15 at the I-X Center on Cleveland’s west side, will not take place, due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus disease.

From WJW Fox 8 Cleveland and the I-X Center:

“With anticipation of the order from the Governor of the State of Ohio to ban mass gatherings due to COVID-19, the 2020 I-X Piston Powered Auto-Rama at the I-X Center, March 13, 14 & 15 has been cancelled.

To all attendees who purchased advance tickets: Pre-sold tickets issued for the 2020 I-X Piston Powered Auto-Rama will be applied to the 2021 event, which will take place March 12, 13 and 14, 2021 at the I-X Center.

There are now five cases of COVID-19 in Ohio.  One in Stark County, one in Trumbull County, and three in Cuyahoga County.

 

Coronavirus , COVID-19 , I-X Center

