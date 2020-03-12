CORONAVIRUS: NCAA March Madness Tournaments Cancelled

After planning to proceed with spectators, all of the NCAA college basketball tournaments have now been cancelled.

The reason is due to the concerns over the spread of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus disease.

WKYC 3News Cleveland has the statement from the NCAA:

Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships. This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities.

