The Wendy Williams Show Is Shutting Down Shop Indefinitely Because Of Coronavirus Concerns

The Wendy Williams Show had previously said that the show would continue without a studio audience but recently they poured their own tea as the show producers informed staff that they have put in to action their own course of action as the pandemic of the Coronavirus continuously looms that the will go on hiatus indefinitely.

NBC also announced that both “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Night With Seth Meyers” are going on hiatus as well.

It is also being reported that Universal Pictures film “Fast & Furious 9,” which had originally been scheduled to hit theaters over the Memorial Day weekend, is now being moved to April 2021 in light of the pandemic.

See the announcements below

Also On 93.1 WZAK: