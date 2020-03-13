Today on The Bijou Star Files: Ja’Net DuBois Father Was Cab Calloway!? Plus Coronavirus Updates

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 13, 2020:

‘GOOD TIMES’ STAR JA’NET DUBOIS, JAZZ ICON CAB CALLOWAY!!!

Wow Janet Dubois didn’t depend on nepotism to define her stardom because after she passed ‘The Good Times’ star family shared the news that legendary Jazz Great Cab Colloway was her father. How does the song go ♫ where did she get her voice from, she got it from her father ♫ because Ja’Net was a singer. She co-wrote and sang the theme song to “The Jeffersons” read more

Ohio K-12 students will receive 3-week spring break beginning Monday

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced that Ohio students K-12 will receive an extended three-week spring break beginning on Monday due to concerns regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19). Prior to that DeWine also issued an order banning mass gatherings of more than 100 people. read more

Coronavirus and the 2020 campaign: Former Barack Obama campaign manager explains what voters should expect

David Plouffe, the architect of Barack Obama’s successful 2008 and 2012 presidential bids, says campaigning for now will largely be confined to phones, social media and even postcard writing.

“Big crowd rallies – they will be out for a while,” he said. “Trump says he still may do them. But I doubt that. Door to door canvassing. I don’t think a lot of people will be interested in that.” read more

Diocese of Cleveland excuses Catholics from attending mass amid coronavirus concerns

The Diocese of Cleveland is excusing Catholics from attending Sunday mass amid coronavirus concerns. On Thursday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued an executive order banning gatherings of more than 100 people in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus(COVID-19). read more

Out of Stock: Shoppers make a run for germ fighting products, paper goods to prepare for coronavirus

Just about everything to do with germ fighting; even paper towels and toilet paper are out of stock in many stores and online. People are preparing to hunker down for the long haul in case the coronavirus gets worse. We saw empty shelves at a Cleveland area Walmart for disinfecting wipes, spray, bleach and toilet paper. Psychiatrists say this may do more harm than good. read more

