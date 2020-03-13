CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Disco Queen Gloria Gaynor Proclaims ‘I Will Survive’ Coronavirus [VIRAL VIDEO]

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards – GRAMMY Celebration

Source: Ari Perilstein / Getty

First I was afraid, I was petrified, Kept thinking I could never live with the coronavirus looming around outside, but I grew strong because Gloria Gaynor is helping how to get along,  Oh no, not I, I will survive ♫

70 year old Disco Queen Gloria Gaynor has risen to spin her disco ball to educate us all on the importance but more importantly how to properly wash our hands as we are in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, by posting a Tik Tok video with a now viral remix of her hit single “I Will Survive”.

So you know how we do…that’s right, turn everything into a challenge #iwillsurvivechallenge

Check out Gloria Gaynor’s viral #iwillsurvivechallenge video below

 

@gloriagaynorIt only takes :20 seconds to “SURVIVE!”👏💕🎶 ##iWillSurviveChallenge ##fyp ##coronavirus ##handwashing♬ I Will Survive – Gloria Gaynor

 

#Iwillsurvivechallenge , Coronavirus , Gloria Gaynor , I Will Survive , Tik Tok , Viral video

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
6 items
Megan Thee Stallion Has Her Stiletto On Our…
 3 hours ago
03.13.20
Mariah Carey & Dem Babies Have The Perfect…
 4 hours ago
03.13.20
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards – GRAMMY Celebration
Disco Queen Gloria Gaynor Proclaims ‘I Will Survive’…
 4 hours ago
03.13.20
Haute Hazard Couture: Naomi Campbell Ain’t Letting The…
 6 hours ago
03.13.20
Exclusives
Close