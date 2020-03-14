CORONAVIRUS: Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals Working Together to Help With Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing

Two of Cleveland’s most prestigious hospitals are teaming up to help provide with relief for patients who do not want to wait when to comes to results on whether or not they have coronavirus.

Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals are now working together on drive-thru testing for the disease known as COVID-19 through doctor’s orders.

According to a press release, testing for Cleveland Clinic patients will begin on Saturday at 11 a.m. and UH patients on Monday. The testing site will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

Testing will take place on-site at the W.O. Walker Building, in Cleveland at 10524 Euclid Avenue. Patients can find out right then and there while waiting for results.

If patients do visit without a doctor’s order, they will not get in.

