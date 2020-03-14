CLOSE
CORONAVIRUS: Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals Working Together to Help With Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing

Cleveland Clinic

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

Two of Cleveland’s most prestigious hospitals are teaming up to help provide with relief for patients who do not want to wait when to comes to results on whether or not they have coronavirus.

Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals are now working together on drive-thru testing for the disease known as COVID-19 through doctor’s orders.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

According to a press release, testing for Cleveland Clinic patients will begin on Saturday at 11 a.m. and UH patients on Monday. The testing site will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

Testing will take place on-site at the W.O. Walker Building, in Cleveland at 10524 Euclid Avenue.  Patients can find out right then and there while waiting for results.

If patients do visit without a doctor’s order, they will not get in.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images

Three Cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 Confirmed in Cuyahoga County Ohio
Live Breaking News headline in red color background
7 photos

