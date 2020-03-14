CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: CMSD Providing FREE Meals For Students During Longer Spring Break

Ohio K-12 students are going on an extended spring break after Mar. 16 due to the coronavirus outbreak, so the Cleveland Metropolitan School District is doing its part to help children in both the east and west side of the city.

The district has released some guidelines, along with a list of locations, on how to get two free meals each day.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

CMSD will be providing lunches from Monday, March 6 to Friday, April 3 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The meals are free to ALL children in the city of Cleveland who are 18 and under.

Click here to read more on the story and for the link to download the flyer or view it below in the tweet.

