LOCAL NEWS: CMSD Providing FREE Meals For Students During Longer Spring Break

Ohio K-12 students are going on an extended spring break after Mar. 16 due to the coronavirus outbreak, so the Cleveland Metropolitan School District is doing its part to help children in both the east and west side of the city.

The district has released some guidelines, along with a list of locations, on how to get two free meals each day.

CMSD will be providing lunches from Monday, March 6 to Friday, April 3 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The meals are free to ALL children in the city of Cleveland who are 18 and under.

CMSD will provide breakfast and lunch to go at 22 sites while schools are closed for three weeks at the direction of Gov. Mike DeWine. For information on the meals, shuttle service to the sites and more, go to https://t.co/ELypzODv9F @CityofCleveland pic.twitter.com/pQCOVP1jez — Cleveland Metropolitan School District (@CLEMetroSchools) March 13, 2020

