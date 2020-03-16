Stay Calm Ladies: Actor Idris Elba Has Tested Positive For COVID-19 [VIDEO]

Ladies we have alarming news for you, don’t panic, it is being reported via his own Twitter page that actor, Idris Elba, has tested positive for COVID-19 AKA the coronavirus.
The good news ladies is that the star of HBO’s ‘The Wire’ and Tyler Perry’s ‘Daddy’s Little Girls’ posted a video (because he knew yall would need to see him) explaining what is going on with him.
This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing…No panic.
Thank goodness!!
Let’s keep each other in prayer and informed as we continue to weather this pandemic together.
See Idris Elba’s video below
