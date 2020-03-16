Put On Blast: Simone Biles Completely Embarrassed USA Gymnastics With Her Amazing Reply To Their Birthday Tribute

Even on her birthday, Simone Biles will take any opportunity to stand up for what’s right.

On Saturday, the most decorated Olympic gymnast of all time–who has 30 Olympic and World Championship medals–turned 23. On her special day, she received a shout-out from USA Gymnastics, who wrote “HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the most decorated gymnast of all time, @simonebiles! We know you will only continue to amaze us and make history!” along with posting a video from one of her routines.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the most decorated gymnast of all time, @simonebiles! We know you will only continue to amaze us and make history! ✨🎉🥇👑 pic.twitter.com/Z8eW4fsC4s — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) March 14, 2020

Instead of just saying thank you or ignoring the tweet, though, Simone had the absolutely perfect response.

“How about you amaze me and do the right thing… have an independent investigation,” she wrote in response to the organization’s birthday message.

how about you amaze me and do the right thing… have an independent investigation https://t.co/58Gc9QUk76 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) March 14, 2020

