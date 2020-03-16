CORONAVIRUS: White House Cancels Its Annual Easter Egg Roll

The Easter Egg Roll has been an annual tradition for decades at The White House in Washington D.C.

Children everywhere get to race with their eggs, have fun, and even get an up close look at the President and First Lady.

Now, with all of the coronavirus fears and cases going on all over the United States, the annual event has been cancelled for 2020, as confirmed by First Lady Melania Trump.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The Office of the First Lady, which hosts the event, released a statement announcing the cancelation Monday morning: “Out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with the National Emergency Declaration concerning COVID-19, the Office of the First Lady is announcing that this year’s White House Easter Egg Roll has been canceled.

In the meantime, enjoy last year’s White House Easter Egg Roll.

