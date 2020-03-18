LOCAL NEWS: Firebirds Wood Fired Grill Announcing Layoffs of Over 400 Employees

The closures of restaurants in Ohio, at least the dine-in part, has lead to one chain to part ways with employees at several of its locations.
Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, which has locations in Niles, Columbus, Miamisburg, Mason, and Pinecrest in Orange Village, has announced that 410 of its 450 staffers will be out of work.
From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:
According to the restaurant, “the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and related unprecedented federal guidance and state orders closing restaurants has caused a significant impact on the business of Firebirds Wood Fired Grill.”
News 5 has even obtained a letter confirming the layoffs:
The restaurant did eventually respond to the station, clarifying that the layoffs are only temporary:
Firebirds is also still open with takeout and delivery options available.
