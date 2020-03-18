LOCAL NEWS: Firebirds Wood Fired Grill Announcing Layoffs of Over 400 Employees

The closures of restaurants in Ohio, at least the dine-in part, has lead to one chain to part ways with employees at several of its locations.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, which has locations in Niles, Columbus, Miamisburg, Mason, and Pinecrest in Orange Village, has announced that 410 of its 450 staffers will be out of work.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

According to the restaurant, “the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and related unprecedented federal guidance and state orders closing restaurants has caused a significant impact on the business of Firebirds Wood Fired Grill.”

News 5 has even obtained a letter confirming the layoffs:

.@FirebirdsGrill files notice of layoffs with the state. The restaurant says it’s laying off 410 workers across Ohio because of #COVID19 pandemic. Includes workers from Orange Village location. @WEWS #WEWS pic.twitter.com/o7A947i9CC — Scott Noll (@ScottNoll_News) March 18, 2020

The restaurant did eventually respond to the station, clarifying that the layoffs are only temporary:

(1 of 2) – We wish to clarify information provided to the state of Ohio by Firebirds International. The filing in question was made pursuant to a state order requiring restaurants to close from providing dine-in service as well as federal reporting requirements. — Firebirds Restaurant (@FirebirdsGrill) March 18, 2020

(2 of 2) – This is a temporary furlough during the required closure of dine-in service for our Firebirds restaurants. Firebirds intends to recall displaced team members once the restrictions are lifted. — Firebirds Restaurant (@FirebirdsGrill) March 18, 2020

Firebirds is also still open with takeout and delivery options available.

Take 20% OFF your ToGo order today with promo code 20TOGO! Curbside pick up is also available. Order now – https://t.co/uUyDMXE7hk — Firebirds Restaurant (@FirebirdsGrill) March 17, 2020

