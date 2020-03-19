Today on The Bijou Star Files: COVID-19 Updates, Evictions & Beauty [VIDEO]

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 19, 2020: See video and stories below

Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals revise coronavirus drive-thru testing

After two days of long lines and confusion at the joint Cleveland Clinic/University Hospitals coronavirus drive-thru testing centers, the process has been modified on Wednesday. Read More

President Trump signs 2nd coronavirus aid bill including sick leave, free tests

President Donald Trump signed a coronavirus response measure on Wednesday to provide sick leave and free testing. The measure, a second coronavirus response bill, was overwhelmingly passed in the U.S. House and Senate… Read More

88 cases of coronavirus now confirmed in Ohio; Gov. DeWine closes state’s BMVs, barbershops, salons

DeWine announced several key actions on Wednesday as the state continues to try to slow the spread of coronavirus. DeWine issued an order to close hair salons, barbershops, nail salons and tattoo parlors across the state. He also ordered the closing of 181 of the state’s BMV locations. Read More

Donald Trump Suspends All Evictions & Foreclosures Until End Of April

Donald Trump announced Wednesday morning that he is suspending all evictions and foreclosures until the end of April. This move from the Department of Housing and Urban Development was reportedly put in place to provide relief from the coronavirus pandemic. Read More

