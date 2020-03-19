Will Smith Includes Us In A Family Meeting on ‘Red Table Talk’ To Discuss COVID-19

As America is dealing with the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are having serious conversations with their families about what to do as well as seeking information about what is going on. So actor Will Smith decided to have a family meeting of his own on his wife actress Jada Pinkett Smith’s highly popular Facebook Watch show ‘Red Table Talk’ to not only discuss their family concerns but to inform the public about information to keep us all safe.

Remember in times like these knowledge is key as well as prayer.

See Part one of Red Table Talk – What You Need To Know About Coronavirus below and part two will be available on Facebook Watch Monday, March 23 at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET, focusing on the massive mental health burden of the pandemic.

