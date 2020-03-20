Governor Gavin Newsom Orders All Californians To Stay at Home [VIDEO]

The city of Los Angeles was going to follow suit with other California residents in the counties of San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Marin, Contra Costa and Alameda that have been ordered to shelter in place . However Governor Gavin Newsom said enough is enough the entire state of California will stay home.

In a bold move to lower the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Governor Gavin Newsom asked Congress for $1 billion on Thursday to support California’s fight against the coronavirus and ordered Californians to stay at home, marking the first mandatory restrictions placed on the lives of all 40 million residents.

As of Thursday The Los Angeles Times reported the state of California has 869 cases and 17 deaths due to COVID-19.

