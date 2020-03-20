CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: How Celebs Have Been Spending Time In Quarantine

Being in quarantine can be a drag after the third day.  Gary has the tea on what celebrities are doing while in the house avoiding coronavirus.

Tyler Perry is annoyed with washing his hands, Shaq is spraying Lysol everywhere, and Savannah James is taking out her own braids. 

The tea talked a lot about hair today. Do you let your man touch your hair or do you prefer no one touching it? Let us know what you think.

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.  

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: How Celebs Have Been Spending Time In Quarantine  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
10 items
Happy Birthday Bianca Lawson! Here Are 10 Of…
 5 hours ago
03.20.20
We Got You Sis! Here’s How To Make…
 5 hours ago
03.20.20
Saweetie Gives Us The Low Down About Her…
 6 hours ago
03.20.20
21 items
Social-Distancing Diaries: How Your Favorite Celebs Are Holding…
 21 hours ago
03.19.20
Exclusives
Close