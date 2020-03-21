It’s Okay To Stay Home And Catch-Up On Netflix

It’s all a state of mind family, and we are all in this together as we all are trying to stay safe from the COVID-19 pandemic. As long as you keep telling yourself you have to stay home the more you gonna have that itch to go out and put yourself, family and other at risk. So with that being said let’s all do something that we typically don’t have time to do, fellowship more with the family inside your four walls and catch-up on some great shows on Netflix.

Here is a list of some great movies and shows that you can take advantage of watching and chilling while, let’s call it a vacation in our mind.

#1. Who Killed Malcolm X?

Decades after the assassination of African American leader Malcolm X, an activist embarks on a complex mission seeking truth in the name of justice.

#2. Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C. J. Walker

An African American washerwoman rises from poverty to build a beauty empire and become the first female self-made millionaire. Starring Octavia Spencer and Tiffany Haddish

;

#3. American Son

An estranged couple reunite in a Florida police station to help find their missing teenage son. Starring Kerry Washington.

#4. Barry

A young Barack Obama forges his identity while dealing with race, divergent cultures and ordinary life as a New York City college student.

#5 Dirty Money

From crippling payday loans to cars that cheat emissions tests, this investigative series exposes brazen acts of corporate greed and corruption. The last episode of season one is about no there than Trump.

#6. Spenser Confidential

To unravel a twisted murder conspiracy, a former police detective returns to Boston’s criminal underworld. Starring Mark Wahlberg

#7. The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez

A boy’s brutal murder and the public trials of his guardians and social workers prompt questions about the system’s protection of vulnerable children.

#8 Queen Sono

South African spy Queen Sono finds herself in a nefarious web of business and politics as she seeks to uncover the truth behind her mother’s death.

#9. Ozark

A financial adviser drags his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks, where he must launder $500 million in five years to appease a drug boss.

Also On 93.1 WZAK: